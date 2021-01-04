Covid cases surpass 85 million mark globally

Covid cases have surpassed the 85 million mark globally, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.84 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

THE University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed today, Monday, January 4, that the worldwide caseload and death toll now stands at 85,083,468 and 1,842,492, respectively.

America has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 20,626,686 and 351,453, respectively, followed by India with 10,323,965, and 149,435 fatalities.

CSSE data shows other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,733,746), Russia (3,203,743), France (2,712,975), the UK (2,662,698), Turkey (2,241,912), Italy (2,155,446), Spain (1,928,265), Germany (1,783,896), Colombia (1,675,820), Argentina (1,640,718), Mexico (1,448,755), Poland (1,318,562), Iran (1,243,434), Ukraine (1,107,137), South Africa (1,100,748), and Peru (1,018,099).

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 196,018.

