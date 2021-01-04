Germany Has Around 339,800 Active Covid Cases

According to the figures from the Robert Koch Institute, there are around 339,800 active Covid cases in Germany.

Germany has registered 9,847 infections on Monday, January 4 and 302 deaths from coronavirus in the last day. This means that 1,775,513 people in Germany have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the crisis. Sadly, around 34,574 people infected with the virus have died.

It is estimated that around 1,401,200 people survived the infection. That is 19,300 more than the day before.

The latest figures come after the country looks likely to extend its nationwide lockdown beyond January 10 as German politicians call for a further 3-weeks.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Education, Karin Prien, has also spoken out against opening schools too quickly, stating that she is sceptical about schools opening on January 11.

She said: “It is important to return to regular classroom teaching as soon as possible, [however, not at this current time while the Covid data is so high] and when we don’t know whether the lockdown will be successful.

“Also, when we don’t know what effects the new virus variants have. We can’t reopen the schools responsibly,” she concluded.

