Germany Looks To Extend Nationwide Lockdown Beyond January 10

GERMANY looks likely to extend its nationwide lockdown beyond January 10 as German politicians call for a further 3-weeks.

Due to high infection and death rates, the country’s politicians are likely to announce at a summit on Tuesday, January 5 that “the lockdown must be extended until the end of January,” according to Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder, speaking to German newspaper Bild on Sunday (January 3).

“Premature easing would set us far back again,” he added.

The meeting between the 16 state premiers and Chancellor Angela Merkel is to discuss the current lockdown, with Federal Medical President Klaus Reinhardt (60) also stating: “Well, on January 5th, I’m actually pretty sure, the decision to extend the lockdown will be made.”

Reinhardt expects an extension of several weeks since the current infection situation offers no other option. “Certainly until the beginning of February, another four weeks”, the closings of schools, daycare centres and numerous shops would continue, according to the doctor.

The main thing now is “that we avoid new infections in the nursing homes and in the sheltered facilities and among the elderly – because these are actually the seriously ill.” Reinhardt expects “tensions” but says the country has to realistically expect “four to six weeks” before Germany can “gradually reopen”.

State premiers reportedly agreed that the current lockdown should be extended during a video conference on Saturday, according to Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper as current restrictions have had little effect.

Last week, Germany reported a record number of daily deaths, over 1,000, as well as ballooning infection rates.

