First Case of British ‘Mutant Strain’ of COVID-19 Found in New York.

New York Gov Andrew Cuomo has announced that the first case of the ‘mutant strain’ of COVID-19, which originated in the UK, has been found in a local resident. Cuomo said the man, who is in his 60s, was diagnosed with the new strain despite having no travel history.

‘The Wadsworth Lab has confirmed New York State’s first case of the UK variant (B.1.1.7) of the virus that causes COVID,’ Cuomo said and added that the man is from Saratoga County, New York. New York has carried out 5,000 tests for the new strain – and so far has only found the one case. Cuomo says it could be a “game-changer” if the new strain increases hospitalisations and forces regions to close down.

Governor Gavin Newsome confirmed on December 30 that a case of the ‘super-Covid-19’ mutation had been discovered in California, just a day after Colorado became the first US state to report it.

