New Coronavirus Mutation Found In California

US reports that the new coronavirus mutation has been found in California

Governor Gavin Newsome confirmed on Wednesday, December 30 that a case of the ‘super-Covid-19’ mutation has now been discovered in California, just a day after Colorado became the first US state to report it.

Two staff members at the Good Samaritan nursing home contracted the virus, one on Tuesday and the second today. Worryingly, the first patient hadn’t recently travelled outside the US, meaning that the new virus, said to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than the original strain, must have already been in the country.

The more transmissible variant has now been detected in viral samples in at least 17 countries outside the United Kingdom, including as far away as Australia and South Korea, as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials in Canada have also identified two cases, the first in North America.

