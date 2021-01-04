EDINBURGH ZOO’S giant pandas may return to china after Coronavirus restrictions cause enormous financial pressures for the Zoo.

The pair of mating Pandas, female Tian Tian and male Yang Guang are currently leased to the zoo, at a cost of around £1 million each year. The 10-year contract is due to end soon and financial pressures may mean that the contract cannot be renewed.

Both Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park are run by The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. The global pandemic forced them to close for three months in 2020 resulting in the loss of nearly £2 million.

Chief executive David Field said, “We have done all we can to protect our charity by taking a government loan, furloughing staff where possible, making redundancies where necessary and launching a fundraising appeal.

“The support we have received from our members and animal lovers has helped to keep our doors open and we are incredibly grateful.”

Millions of visitors have met the Pandas during their time with the Zoo and it would be incredibly sad to see them leave.

