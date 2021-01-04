Covid Hospital Admissions Reach Peak Levels as Strain on NHS Grows.



Hospital admissions of people with coronavirus have reached a record high, NHS England figures showed on Monday. A total of 3,145 admissions in England were reported for January 2, passing the previous peak of 3,099 set on April 1, 2020. The number comprises all patients admitted in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus any patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



Intensive care units in three London hospitals were already “full” on New Year’s Eve, leaving patients waiting to be transferred to other hospitals for critical care. The first doses of the British Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines began arriving in the UK on Saturday morning, January 2 with 500,000 jabs planned for rollout on Monday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Hospital Admissions Reach Peak Levels as Strain on NHS Grows“. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.