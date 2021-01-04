UK’s Coronavirus Alert Level Raised From 4 to 5 For the First Time.

The UK’s coronavirus alert level is to be raised from 4 to 5 for the first time, as chief medical officers warn the NHS ‘could be overwhelmed without more action’. The UK’s chief medical officers have called for the country to be moved into Covid-19 Alert Level 5 for the first time, which means the NHS is at “material risk” of being overwhelmed.’

In a joint statement alongside NHS England’s medical director, Stephen Powis, the government’s scientific advisers warned that the NHS in all four nations is “already under immense pressure”. The rapidly escalating spread of Covid-19 is being driven by the new variant of the virus, which is found to be more transmissible.

“We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action, there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days,” said the statement.

This evening it was announced that one of London’s largest hospitals has cancelled all urgent cancer surgery due to lack of Intensive care beds.

