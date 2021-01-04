London Hospital Halts Urgent Cancer Surgery Due To Lack Of Intensive Care Beds.



One of London’s NHS’s biggest hospitals has had to cancel urgent cancer surgery this week due to lack of intensive care beds as they are taken up by Covid-19 patients.

-- Advertisement --



King’s College hospital in south London called off all “priority two” cancer operations it was due to perform on Monday and Tuesday. They are procedures that cancer specialists have judged to be urgent and need to be done within 28 days of the decision to undertake them.

This latest postponement has raised serious concerns among the staff at the hospital, who now fear that some of the patients affected may see their cancer spread or become inoperable as a result.

Staff and patients were told over the weekend about the delay, which has been forced on the hospital because so many of the beds in its intensive care unit are occupied by people seriously ill with Covid. Some cancer patients need to spend time in ICU after their surgery, and operations cannot go ahead unless the hospital has enough beds for that.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “London Hospital Halts Urgent Cancer Surgery Due To Lack Of Intensive Care Beds”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.