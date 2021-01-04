BORIS Johnson will address the nation at 8pm and disclose lockdown plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a televised address to the nation at 8pm on Monday, January 4, where he is widely expected to implement tougher lockdown restrictions throughout the country. Parliament will also be recalled to sit on Wednesday, January 6 but a spokesperson for No10 said that any measures introduced may be implemented immediately. The new guidelines are also likely to be national rather than regional.

The spokesperson said: ‘The spread of the new variant of COVID-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.

“The Prime Minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.

“He will set those out this evening.”

The announcement comes as Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland will be plunged into a national stay-at-home lockdown from midnight tonight (Monday).

