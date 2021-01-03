Boris Johnson To Decide On Monday if the UK Will Go Into Full National Lockdown- Possibly For Months.



The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said he will decide tomorrow, Jan. 3, whether to introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions as he faced repeated calls from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer to impose a national lockdown.

Boris Johnson warned today on national television that curbs were ‘probably about to get tougher’ as Government sources said more areas of England could be plunged into Tier Four in days. In the BBC interview, he said he was sure the British public were reconciled with the fact that a national lockdown could be necessary to curb the rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

Under the strict measures, already in place across three-quarters of the country, only essential shops such as supermarkets are allowed to open and people are meant to stay at home.

