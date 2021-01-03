US Official Claims Covid Was A ‘Chinese Lab Leak’

TOP US officials claims that there is evidence Covid was a ‘Chinese lab leak’

National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger said in a recent Zoom call that coronavirus most likely originated in a government-run lab in Wuhan in China. He also rubbished the World Health Organisation’s investigation into the virus.

“There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus,” Pottinger claimed, according to Mail Online.

“MPs around the world have a moral role to play in exposing the WHO investigation as a Potemkin exercise. “Even establishment figures in Beijing have openly dismissed the wet market story”, he added.

A Harvard professor was recently arrested on suspicion of helping the Chinese develop pathogens; he was allegedly paid handsomely for his services and had been flown to Wuhan last year to set up the doomed lab.

Conspiracy theories abound about the origins of the virus, but as of yet there is no hard evidence to suggest that Covid is a man-made disease developed in an artificial environment.

Steve Bannon, formerly Donald Trump’s White House chief strategist, sensationally claimed that scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had “defected” to the US and were working with the FBI.

