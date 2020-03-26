Is This the Creator of the Coronavirus? US Biological Scientist caught working for the Chinese in Wuhan arrested by the FBI





ONE OF AMERICAS TOP SCIENTISTS WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH LYING TO THE US ABOUT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE RECEIVED FORM THE CHINESE TO SET UP A LAB IN WUHAN-THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA.

-- Advertisement --





The chairman of Harvard University’s chemistry department was arrested on charges of lying about receiving millions of dollars in Chinese funding, in an escalation of U.S. efforts to counter what officials said is a plot by Beijing to mine U.S. universities to catapult China to the forefront of scientific development. Two Chinese researchers based in Boston were also charged with assisting the Chinese government.

Recipients of these grants have to disclose any conflicts of interest, including financial support from foreign governments or organisations.

However in 2011, allegedly without Harvard’s knowledge, Mr. Lieber joined Wuhan University of Technology in China as a scientist.





Harvard department chair Charles Lieber is accused of lying about his connections, while the researchers were charged with being foreign agents.

Harvard University called the charges against him “extremely serious”. In a statement, the university added: “Professor Lieber has been placed on indefinite administrative leave.”





Prosecutors said Yanqing Ye, a Boston University robotics researcher, concealed the fact that she was in the Chinese army.

Ms. Ye is accused of falsely identifying herself as a student and also continuing to work for the People’s Liberation Army while completing a number of assignments in the US.

Cancer researcher Zaosong Zheng was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport with 21 vials of biological samples in his bag. Prosecutors allege he was planning to return to China to continue his research there.

It is understood that Lieber had returned from Wuhan in China in November last year with the two Chinese students, it is thought that is when the FBI took an interest in him.

It is generally understood he traveled there to set up the laboratory, did something happen there, did an experiment go wrong, did a virus escape into the population?

There are countless conspiracy theories circulating the world wide web but, one thing is for sure, the Lab exists, the two Chinese students and the professor are all in jail awaiting trial, what does the FBI actually know??