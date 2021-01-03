Stowaway who survived 11 hour, 5,600-mile flight clinging to jumbo jet now lives in Liverpool

Two Stowaways Flew 5,600-Mile Flight Clinging To a Jumbo Jet Wheel- One Fell To His Death.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/stowaway-tells-how-survived-5600-23255100

-- Advertisement --



Themba Cabeka, 30, survived hitching a ride on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow with his best friend, who fell 5,000ft to his death during the 11-hour journey. Themba Cabeka, 30, who clung to the jumbo jet undercarriage for the entire 11-hour, 5,639-mile flight from South Africa to Heathrow in London has spoken for the first time of his terrifying journey.

He reveals how he emerged from a coma months later to learn his best friend had fallen 5,000ft from the aircraft to his death. Themba, whose identity is revealed for the first time, was unconscious in hospital for six months after being discovered on the ground at Heathrow Airport. He had been starved of oxygen as the British Airways jet flew from Johannesburg on June 18, 2015.

His identity is revealed for the first time in a Channel 4 documentary, The Man Who Fell From The Sky, which aired on Sunday night.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Stowaway who survived 11 hours, 5,600-mile flight clinging to jumbo jet now lives in Liverpool”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.