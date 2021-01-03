Police Snipers On Scene as Man Barricades Himself Into Flat Near London Bridge.

ARMED officers and hostage negotiators were scrambled to a man who barricaded himself into a flat after making threats to police near London Bridge. Police carrying assault rifles were seen rushing to the tower block estate in Great Dover Street at around 3 pm today, Saturday.

-- Advertisement --



Some police snipers wearing night-vision goggles were seen pointing their guns at a window in the housing estate, causing fear and panic among the locals.

Residents were reportedly shocked to see two police snipers on the scene pointing at a flat in the block, with others being told to keep away from the windows as armed police move in. Early reports indicate the man had threatened to set the block alight, some witnesses saying he was armed, however, as yet this cannot be confirmed.

Members of the public have been cleared from the street after gas was reportedly purposively released from a damaged pipe. One neighbour said to the local media: “It’s really hard to tell what is going on. I think there were a couple of negotiators on the scene a couple of hours ago. There is like a swat team complete with night vision goggles.”

This is an ongoing situation, please check back later for an update.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Snipers On Scene as Man Barricades Himself Into Flat Near London Bridge”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.