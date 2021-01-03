Meghan Markle’s Sister ‘Ready To Reveal all’ in Bombshell Memoirs

Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha is ‘Ready To Reveal all’ in her Bombshell Memoirs that will be out this month in the US.

Samantha Markle has been talking about releasing this book for years, the Diary of Pushy’s Sister Part 1 will now be published in the US on January 17 and is guaranteed to be a best-seller. Meghan, 39, has slammed the claims as “absurd” and said her half-sister hardly knows her. Meanwhile, it’s said that Prince William “will be unhappy” about the use of a photo of Princess Diana on his new Archwell website.

Samantha Markle has long been ‘touting the tome’ about her relationship with Meghan and it now it looks set to finally hit bookshelves across the pond on January 17. The book titled, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, is 328 pages long and promises to “tell the hidden truths about her family, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels”.

Without giving much away, it also says “things are not always as they seem” and “truth is stranger than fiction”. Samantha, 56, is Meghan’s half-sister and the pair have been estranged for some time.

