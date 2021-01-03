Mass Protests in Baghdad on Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

TENS OF THOUSANDS of angry protesters took to the streets of Baghdad, Iraq, to mark the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Soleimani.

General Qassem Soleimani was killed on January 3rd, 2020, by a US drone strike on his vehicle convoy near Baghdad airport. The US government claim that the senior Iranian military leader, who headed the elite Quds Force of the country’s Revolutionary Guard, was behind the targeting of American troops in the Middle East.

Huge crowds of furious Iraqis packed the capital’s main square on the anniversary of the killing, many holding posters of Soleimani and his ally Abu Mahdi al-Muhandi who led a militia group and who was also killed in the assassination. Many chanted anti-US slogans such as “America is the Great Satan” and called for the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq.

Following the killings last year, Iran lashed back with rocket attacks on two Iraqi bases housing US troops, causing some to suffer concussions. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei renewed his promise of revenge in response to the assassination during a meeting with the top general’s family some two weeks before the first anniversary of his killing.

