Iran Vows ‘harsh revenge’ against US on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei has renewed his promise of revenge in response to the United States’ assassination of Qassem Soleimani during a meeting with the top general’s family some two weeks before the first anniversary of his killing.

Soleimani was commander of the Quds force, the external wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which was listed as a terrorist organisation by the US in April 2019.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and a close Soleimani associate, was also killed in the attack. On Friday, as reported by Tasnim News, Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force, told reporters of his plans for revenge, he said retaliatory missile attacks on the US military base of Ain al-Assad, Iraq were just “slaps” in the face.

IRAN issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others in June this year over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and even asked Interpol for help.

