Just Having a Radar Detector In Your Vehicle Will Now Cost You €500 and 3 points in Spain.

With the new year comes new traffic regulations, some of which will come into force during the spring (such as the new speed limits ) and others will be effective as of January 2021.

From January 1, just the presence of a radar detector, just having one in the car, will cost you €500 and 3 points off your license. It has been passed by a new royal decree and a draft law that reforms the Traffic Law, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety, said a DGT (Directorate-General for Traffic) spokesman.

The DGT has published a message on social networks in which it confirmed that “ informing of the exact location of a fixed radar is legal, it is public information that the DGT broadcasts. The use of detectors and inhibitors, isn’t ” and so the new rule, in force since January, will prevent radar detectors from being carried in the car, whether they are working or off, is now clear.

It is highly advisable to have it removed if you have one in your vehicle as the Spanish police have been told to look out for the devices.