Group Of American Senators Demand ‘Emergency audit’ of Election Result in Joint Session of Congress.

Ted Cruz has announced that he will lead a group of 12 GOP (Grand Old Party) senators to demand an ‘emergency audit’ of the election result in a joint session of Congress. An estimated 140 GOP members of the House are also going to claim voter fraud- despite a total lack of evidence.

Senator Ted Cruz is to spearhead up to a dozen other GOP senators to demand an ‘emergency audit’ of the election result in a joint session of Congress. The group of Republicans say they will object to the 6 January certification of Joe Biden’s win unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an election commission.



Mr Cruz is being joined by Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, as well as Senators.-elect Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, Bill Hagerty, and Tommy Tuberville. Together with the other 11 senators, they say that the election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud and illegal conduct”. Separately, GOP senator Josh Hawley is also to seek a challenge.