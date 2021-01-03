Group Of American Senators Demand ‘Emergency audit’ of Election Result in Joint Session of Congress.
Ted Cruz has announced that he will lead a group of 12 GOP (Grand Old Party) senators to demand an ‘emergency audit’ of the election result in a joint session of Congress. An estimated 140 GOP members of the House are also going to claim voter fraud- despite a total lack of evidence.
Senator Ted Cruz is to spearhead up to a dozen other GOP senators to demand an ‘emergency audit’ of the election result in a joint session of Congress. The group of Republicans say they will object to the 6 January certification of Joe Biden’s win unless there is an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an election commission.
