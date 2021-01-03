Atletico and England Star Kieran Trippier Has Betting Ban Suspended

Atletico Madrid and England star Kieran Trippier has had his 10-week ban for breaching betting rules suspended pending an appeal.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, the Football Association announced that the 30-year-old received an immediate worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity effective following an investigation by an independent regulatory commission.

However, that ban has now been put on hold after a FIFA decision made last night (January 2) following protest from the Madrid side.

Following the initial decision, head coach Diego Simeone protested, stating: “We think it’s unfair and we hope it can be revised because of the damage done to Atletico.

“Atletico obviously have absolutely nothing to do with this situation so we hope it can be re-assessed in some way, because while the FA benefits from this, Atletico is harmed by it and has nothing to do with it.”

As a consequence, they appealed the decision to FIFA and the world football’s governing body confirmed it would listen to the case.

“Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA Appeal Committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA Appeal Committee,” a FIFA statement said.

Trippier is now eligible to turn out for Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Chelsea on February 23.

