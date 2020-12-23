Kieran Trippier banned for 10 weeks after breaching anti-betting rules

ATLETICO Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier has been banned from football for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 after breaching anti-betting rules.

The Football Association has announced on Wednesday, December 23, that the 30-year-old, who has been the subject of recent transfer speculation, has received a worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity effective immediately following an investigation by an independent regulatory commission.

An FA spokesperson said: “The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing.

“The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course.”

Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 following misconduct in relation to breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules. Full statement: https://t.co/IgiH2vBKAZ. pic.twitter.com/YaSUPj3PiI — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 23, 2020

The offences took place in July 2019 and in a statement issued when he was first charged in May this year, Trippier, who has 25 caps for England, denied the accusations, stating: “I want to make it clear that, while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

Trippier’s ban will run until February 28, ruling him out of at least 14 matches for Atletico, including their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Chelsea on February 23.

