Teachers’ union warns it could take action if schools allowed to re-open in Wales.

A Welsh teachers’ union has said it “will not hesitate” to take action over plans to allow schools to re-open next week. A second group is now calling for all school teaching to move online in order to protect members of staff from the new strain of Covid-19.

While a number of local authorities have already made the decision to push back face-to-face teaching in schools to January 11, a number of schools are planning to re-open as soon as January 6. Earlier this week the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru held meeting with ministers where they called on the Welsh Government to make a national decision on when all schools will re-open.

Now a second union, NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, has said they are worried schools will not be able to reopen “safely”, and warned that action could be taken.

On Friday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that all of London’s primaries would remain shut on Monday – reversing a decision to keep only schools in certain boroughs closed. He said the closures were a last resort in the face of a fast-moving situation. Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Council have advised primary schools to switch to remote learning next week.

