Teachers In The UK Will Refuse To Return To Work

TEACHERS in the UK have said they will refuse to return to work under Union advice

The UK’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Union (NEU) looks set to advise teachers of their rights not to have to return to work in an unsafe environment until the uncertainty surrounding mass testing has been ironed out.

Dr Mary Bousted, the union’s joint general secretary, said: ‘Whilst we are calling on the Government to take the right steps as a responsible union we cannot simply agree that the Government’s wrong steps should be implemented.

‘That is why we are doing our job as a union by informing our members that they have a legal right to refuse to work in unsafe conditions which are a danger to their health and to the health of their school communities and more generally.’

Dr Bousted has urged the government to close all schools, as it has done in the capital, to allow for a proper system of mass-testing to be established while keeping everyone safe. In the meantime, the Observer has reported that the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) has been instructed not to sanction teachers who refuse to return to work.

