ALL London Schools to Remain Closed in Government U-Turn.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that All London primary schools will now be closed at the start of terms for the majority of pupils. The news comes just two days after the government said only those in 22 of London’s 32 boroughs would be affected by closures.

Earlier, the leaders of eight London boroughs called on the government to make a U-turn as they were “struggling to understand the rationale” behind the move.

The UK’s Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, had earlier moved to reassure teaching staff, pupils and parents the newly rescheduled staggered return dates for England would remain in place, despite concerns about safety and transmission rates among younger people.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Government announced primary school pupils in some of the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 will not return to their desks as planned next week, with students in exam years returning to secondary schools a week later than planned, from January 11, while other secondary and college students will go back full-time on January 18.

