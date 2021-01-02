Smooth Start to Border Operations Could Just Be The ‘Calm Before The Storm’.



Industry bosses have warned that the smooth start to post-Brexit border operations may be the “calm before the storm”, as the first day of January marked the start of a new trading relationship between the UK and the EU. There had been genuine fears it would create chaotic scenes at ports, with outbound lorries now subject to new customs checks but the new era arrived without any severe disruption.

Ian Davies, the company’s head of UK ports, said, quote: “This is the quietest time of the year. The true test will come when the volume starts to build.” The Welsh port of Holyhead normally processes around 9,000 freight units a week. However, in the run-up to Christmas, it was processing 12,500 – a combination of festive stockpiling and a rush by hauliers to beat the Brexit deadline, and ran smoothly- according to reports.

