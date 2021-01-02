OXFORD Covid vaccines arrive in UK hospitals ahead of the planned rollout on Monday

The first doses of the British Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines began arriving in the UK on Saturday morning, January 2 with 500,000 jabs planned for rollout on Monday. Vaccine experts say that the plan for the Oxford University vaccine should prove more straight-forward as it can be stored in a normal fridge, unlike the Pfizer jabs, which need to be kept at a constant -70C.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, West Sussex was one of the first to receive batches of the vaccine. Dr George Findlay, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive at the Trust, said: ‘We’ve got a delivery hub set up in the grounds of this hospital, so we’ve got the infrastructure there to invite people in for booked appointments,’ he said.

‘And we will make sure those booked appointments are full every day from Monday going forward.’

‘We started vaccinating on our other hospital site a few weeks ago, it’s been seen as a really positive step, something that gives staff more confidence to come to work,’ Dr Findlay said.

