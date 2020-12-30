Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed that only 500k Oxford Covid vaccines will arrive in the UK next week

Only 530,000 of the British Oxford/Astra Zeneca will be available in the UK next week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday, December 30, despite previous promises of 4million doses by January 1.

-- Advertisement --



While the first batch of the Covid jab falls far below expectations, the vaccine company has committed to delivering 2million doses a week by mid-January, and the government has its own plans to speed up the process; regulators are now recommending that the vaccine be given in two stages, each three months apart, in a bid to give as many people the first jab as quickly as possible.

A department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS has a clear vaccine delivery plan and decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes. It has already vaccinated hundreds of thousands of patients with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and its rollout will continue. Now the NHS will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to roll out the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Only 500k Oxford Vaccines Will Arrive In The UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.