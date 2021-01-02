Military Vehicles Damaged in Suspected German Arson Attack

SEVERAL German military vehicles were destroyed in a suspected arson attack near the city of Leipzig on New Year’s Night.

Local police have reported that at least ten Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles sustained heavy damage when they caught fire in a suspected arson attack.

The incident occurred at a car dealership in the central German city of Leipzig, and according to preliminary findings by local investigators, the fire was likely caused by a deliberate arson attack. No suspects have been apprehended so far, though inquiries are ongoing.

Photographs taken at the scene show that several cars have been heavily damaged by the fire, reduced to smoldering wrecks by the potentially deliberate blaze.

The less damaged vehicles can be identified by their unique license plates, issued to the Bundeswehr – Germany’s army.

The G-class is an unarmored off-road vehicle, manufactured by the German company Daimler AG. Multiple variations of the heavy car have been in extensive use by the Bundeswehr (German army) for many years.

It was not yet known why the cars were at the dealership. The German military has yet to comment on the incident, and it is unclear whether the vehicles were in state service at the time of the potential arson.

