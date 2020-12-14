Children Flee Homes after Suspected Arson Attack

CHILDREN from the Partington area of Manchester flee their homes in the middle of the night, after a suspected arson attack.

The attack occurred at around 4am on Saturday and saw four fire engines rush to the scene of the fire on Devon Street, after a call was received to Emergency services. Police are treating the incident as arson.

The fire is thought to have started behind the properties and spread to three houses in the middle of the night, causing children to flee their homes. Police have now made two arrests for suspected arson with intent to endanger life.

Greater Manchester Police’s, Detective Sergeant John Seaton, said, “This fire spread across three separate properties where children were present, sleeping in their beds at the time.

“Fortunately no one was injured during this reckless attack, however the consequences of this fire could have been disastrous.

“Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is still ongoing and I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or have any information surrounding this fire to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Firefighters worked for eight hours to control the blaze in Trafford and fortunately, there were no injuries.

