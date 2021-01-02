Londoners Fined For Driving To Brighton For Takeaway

LONDONERS fined for driving to Brighton on New Year’s Eve to collect a takeaway

A car full of five Londoners was pulled over by police in the seaside town of Brighton on New Year’s Eve and the occupants claimed they had breached the tough Tier 4 restrictions to make the 50 mile trip from London to pick up some take-away food. Under Tier 4 measures, takeaway restaurants are allowed to open but people aren’t allowed to travel outside of their area, unless for essential purposes. Officers certainly felt that driving up to two hours for some grub isn’t essential, and the flouters could face a fine of £200 pounds each.

December 31 was a busy night for police with 58 illegal parties broken up and a total of 217 people slapped with fixed penalties. A 500-year old church was destroyed when an illegal rave attended by hundreds of people got out of control in Essex and an unlicensed music event had to be shut down in Barking. Under Covid rules, the organisers of such events can face fines of up to £1,000.

