500-Year-Old Church Trashed By New Year’s Eve Party

500-year-old church trashed by hundreds of revellers at an illegal New Year’s Eve Party

More than £1,000 pounds worth of damage was caused to All Saints Church in East Horndon in Essex after an illegal New Year’s Eve rave attended by hundreds of revellers spiralled out of control. Essex Police were attacked by partygoers as they tried to evacuate the building before midnight.

‘There were hundreds of people there, it sounded like it was a ticketed event. It was a professional set-up, they’d hired Portaloos – they’re still there. ‘They had a bar area where you had to exchange tokens, so they must have been selling drinks tokens,” volunteer Astrid Gillespie told Metro.

Essex is currently in the toughest Tier 4 lockdown and Essex police confirmed that three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested for public order offences as well as drug possession.

‘There was loads of evidence of drugs and they’ve done damage to the church, obviously it’s a mess and needs to be completely cleaned out. ‘The ground has been all churned up because they must have had vans dropping off all the equipment.’ Ms Gillespie added.

‘I love the place, it’s such a beautiful church, and to find out it’s been damaged is devastating, I’m just trying to get my head around it.

