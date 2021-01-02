Israel Leads World In Vaccination With 12% of Population Taken Jab

ISRAEL has become a world leader in Covid-19 vaccination, with over 12% of its population having taken the jab so far.

Israel successfully secured a large volume of Pfizer vaccine doses quickly after its release, and have now vaccinated 11.55 people for every hundred Israelis. In the race for full national vaccination, Isreal is followed by Gulf state Bahrain with 3.49 for every hundred citizens and the UK with 1.47.

Israel began vaccinating its population on December 19th and have already given the jab to over a million people. Nearly 150,000 Israelis are vaccinated every day, with priority given to the over 60s, health workers, and those with underlying vulnerable health conditions.

Part of the Middle Eastern country’s success is attributed to its keen logistics. The vaccine doses were rapidly subdivided, with small shipments distributed to small communities ensuring the Covid-19 medicine reached those outside the major cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Jafa.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu predicts that his country will exit the worst of the pandemic as early as February 2021, as Israel currently undergoes its third national lockdown.

