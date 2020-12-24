ISRAEL announces third national lockdown as mutant Covid variant discovered

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the county will be forced into a third national lockdown at 5pm on Sunday, December 27 following a surge of coronavirus cases just a week after vaccinations began. In recent days, Israel has been recording more than 2,000 new cases daily, and officials say the new Covid variant has also been discovered.

-- Advertisement --



Many countries across the globe, including Israel, have banned flights from the UK in an attempt to slow the spread of the mutant virus which is sweeping across the country.

Netanyahu said in a statement:

“There is an option to extend the lockdown for an additional two weeks, unless the basic reproduction number (for the virus) falls below 1 and the number of new cases per day falls below 1,000.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Israel Announces Third National Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.