Singapore And The Philippines Ban UK Flights

SINGAPORE and the Philippines become the latest countries to ban flights from the UK

Singapore and the Philippines have become the latest in a long line of countries to ban flights coming from the UK in a desperate attempt to confine the new Covid variant, rumoured to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than the original virus. To add insult to injury, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday, December 23 that a second mutant strain has found its way to the UK from passengers travelling from South Africa.

Officials in the Philippines announced that travel from the UK will be suspended from Christmas Eve until December 31, while Singapore said fights will be banned from Wednesday night.

The Singapore ministry of health website said: ‘All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the UK within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, or transit through Singapore.

‘This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.’

