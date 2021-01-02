Ireland Warned Health System Won’t Cope If Cases Continue to Surge

IRELAND’S Chief Medical Officer has warned that the country’s health system will not cope with the impact if Covid-19 cases continue to surge at current rates.

Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital – we are now admitting between 50 to 70 people a day.

“Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.”

Ireland has recently seen an exponential rise in new infections. On 1 December, there were 269 new infections, on 14 December there were 264 new confirmed cases but on 21 December, the number of positive cases had jumped to 727 with the highest ever number today at 1,754.

“The real picture over the last few days is most likely getting close to 3,000 cases a day. That is the extent of the virus we are dealing with,” said Paul Reid, CEO of the Health Service Executive.

“So when we get to these levels it has a severe impact across a whole set of areas, and the volume beyond what any system can cope with,” said Mr. Reid.

Ireland recently entered a full national lockdown in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of the virus. The death toll now stands at 2,248 with a total of 93,532 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

