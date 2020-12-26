Ireland’s Daily Covid Cases Highest Since Pandemic Began

IRELAND has recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began.

The HSE recorded 1296 cases on Boxing Day, bringing Ireland’s total case number to 85,394. Six Covid related deaths were also recorded across the country, with the Ireland’s death toll now at 2200.

The spike in cases has coincided with the reopening of pubs, restaurants, and businesses for the Christmas season, and the government has already moved the country back into Stage 5 lockdown.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “For the second day in a row we are reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of Covid-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of Wave Two of this disease. This is very concerning.

“While today is a positive day with the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures.

“We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family, and not have visitors to our homes.”

In Northern Ireland, nearly 1000 Covid cases were recorded in 24 hours alongside 20 deaths. The Belfast government has brought in a six-week national lockdown, which includes a nightly curfew.

