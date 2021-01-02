Grand Tour star Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Secret Christmas Covid Battle.

Who wants to be a Millionaire presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he battled with COVID-19 over Christmas, and felt so ill he thought he would die from it. The Grand Tour star told the world about his ordeal in his latest article for The Times, revealing he began to feel unwell four days before Christmas. The motoring expert is a journalist for both The Sun and The Sunday Times and uses both platforms to air his views and opinions on the various goings-on across the nation.

-- Advertisement --



Clarkson, wanting to know more about his illness, Googled his symptoms and eventually got tested for coronavirus. ‘The doctor was very clear,’ Clarkson recalls in his column. ‘I’d feel under the weather for between five and 14 days and then I’d either get better or I’d have to go to the hospital. Where, because I am 60 and fat, and because I’ve smoked half a million cigarettes and had double pneumonia, I’d probably die, on my own, in a lonely plastic tent.’

Jeremy went on to make a full recovery although the experience had an effect on his view of the Covid crisis, saying to Sky TV, ‘nobody has a clue’ about the coronavirus situation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Grand Tour Star Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Secret Christmas Covid Battle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.