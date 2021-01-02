Almost Half of Brits Don’t Believe the BBC Reflects Their Values

RECENT RESEARCH has revealed that nearly half of all Brits don’t believe that the BBC reflects their values.

A study conducted by YouGov shows that 44% of Brits feel their values are poorly reflected by the BBC, while 48% believe the broadcaster’s output does not adequately fit their views.

People in the north of England are less likely to be happy with the Beeb’s content, with 51% expressing their dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, 47% of Scottish audiences said their views were not reflected sufficiently by the state broadcaster. Older males outside London and the southeast are the most likely demographic feel that their views are poorly reflected by the BBC.

Only 4% of Brits said the BBC’s perceived values had grown closer to their own, while a third of responders to the poll said that the Beeb’s values had grown further apart from theirs.

In March, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowded accused the BBC of having a “narrow urban outlook” and criticised the broadcaster for “missing the strength of support for Brexit”. Government research conducted in 2016 found that 62% of Brits were overall happy with the BBC’s output.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Recent research shows that people still connect with our core mission to inform, educate and entertain, and our purposes remain relevant,” though added that “the BBC must work hard to represent a very broad section of views.”

