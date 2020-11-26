Brits Should Stop Paying BBC Licence Fee

BRITS should stop paying the BBC licence fee as it is a “failing organisation”

The BBC came under fire recently after being accused of destroying licence payers’ trust by scrapping free licences for over 70s while shelling out £300,000 on a PR chief back in October.

Now, former MP Rupert Lowe has taken to Twitter to urge the British public not to pay a licence fee for this “failing organisation.”

Lowe tweeted: “No surprise to see support for the BBC falling with older people as the BBC desperately tries to appeal to the woke crowd.

“What made me laugh is that support is falling with younger people too.

“It’s a failing organisation – time to we stopped paying for it.”

Lowe’s Twitter rant was as a result of Ofcom finding that: “For the first time, satisfaction levels among audiences who typically use the BBC the most… are beginning to show signs of waning.

“Older audiences in particular are starting to show signs of decreasing satisfaction.

Vikki Cook, Ofcom’s director of broadcasting policy, added:

“Tim Davie has been pretty clear since he took over that the BBC doesn’t deliver to all audiences equally, and our research has corroborated that.”

