Alicante Looking At An ‘Alternative Easter’

ALICANTE is looking at an ‘alternative Easter’ as Holy Week processions seem increasingly unlikely

President of the Alicante Association of Brotherhoods, Alfredo Llopis, has announced that an “alternative Easter” may have to be considered in light of the coronavirus pandemic for his year’s Holy Week festival, scheduled from March 28 to April 4. He has said that a firm decision won’t be made until the second half of January and that it is still “very risky to venture what is going to happen in three months.”

Llopis also warned that holding processions on the streets and ensuring public safety would be very difficult, but that the Brotherhoods are looking at alternatives. “We will go as far as the health situation allows,” he said.

The Archbishop of Sevilla, Monsignor Juan José Asenjo signed a decree on Monday, December 28 stating that all Easter processions in 2021 in Sevilla will be cancelled due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the decision made in Sevilla, Llopis added: “We also hope that the Bishopric of Orihuela-Alicante will rule on the matter and if not, the Junta Mayor will make a decision that will be the most sensible.”

