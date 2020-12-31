SPAIN’S Sevilla cancels Holy Week processions in 2021 while the rest of the country hangs in the balance

Just a week after Sevilla’s mayor announced the cancellation of the Feria de Abril, The Archbishop of Sevilla, Monsignor Juan José Asenjo signed a decree on Monday, December 28 stating that all Easter processions in 2021 in Sevilla will be cancelled due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking into account the organizational complexity of the external activities of popular religion that takes place on the days of Holy Week, as well as in Lent, we are forced to take extraordinary measures to help mitigate the expansion of the Covid pandemic”, explained a statement published by the Archbishop’s website.

Earlier this month, the president of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno stated that “everything seems to indicate that there will be no” Holy Week in 2021. After the decision made by Sevilla in relation to Easter, both Cordoba and Malaga have agreed to wait until the New Year to make any final decisions.

