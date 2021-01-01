The UK Formally Leaves The European Union After 48 years.

THE United Kingdom’s Brexit transition period has expired, ending a sometimes turbulent 48-year history with the European project. From today, Friday, new trading rules apply between Britain and the EU- the United Kingdom joined the precursor to the EU on Jan. 1, 1973.

Boris Johnson said last on New Year’s Eve that the destiny of the UK now lies firmly in its people’s hands. He added that his government would take on the duty “with a sense of purpose and with the interests of the British public at the heart of everything” it does.

Mr Johnson spoke of wanting a new relationship with the EU as its biggest ally after MPs approved the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement yesterday with an overwhelming majority in a House of Commons vote. 17.4 million voters or 52% opted to leave the EU in a referendum on 23 June 2016. 16.1 million, or 48%, voted to remain.

A free trade agreement sealed on Christmas Eve after months of tense negotiations ensures that Britain and the 27-nation EU can continue to buy and sell goods without tariffs or quotas. That should help protect the £660 billion pounds in annual trade between the two sides, and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that rely on it.

