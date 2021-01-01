ANIMAL rights had a great year in 2020 and conditions improved for many animals. The global pandemic has marked an extreme year for people, but progress has been made on animal welfare.

While people were forced to stay inside due to COVID-19 many animals took the opportunity to reclaim their environments, even if only for a short time. The pandemic’s restrictions on gatherings also saw events such as the Grand National and many bull fights cancelled.

When PETA’s 2019 Person of the Year, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for Best Actor he used the spotlight to highlight animal welfare and injustice around the world. Joaquin said, no “one nation, one people, one race, one gender, or one species has the right to dominate, control, and use and exploit another with impunity”.

Other achievements include coconut milk being removed from the shelves of many UK supermarkets. This was after it was highlighted that monkeys are often tortured and made to fetch the coconuts from the trees in Thailand.

Also, France made a step forward with the introduction of policies that will see an end to fur farms for minks and prevent dolphins and orcas spending their lives in marine parks.

