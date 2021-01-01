TEEN arrested after ‘botched burglary’ left Essex OAP dead, and police are searching for a Colchester man.

Donald Ralph, aged 83 was found dead on Tuesday morning at his home in Halstead Road, Aldham in Essex. A neighbour found the body and police were called to the scene at around 1 pm. Police have not stated if Donald’s shotgun was taken during the robbery but have confirmed that his car, a Volvo V50 in blue was seen in Hastings on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a teenager aged just sixteen, for the suspected murder of the OAP. They have also said that they are looking to speak to Leighton Snook aged 28 from Colchester.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate’s Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton said, “We urgently need to speak to Leighton Snook in connection with the murder of Donald Ralph.

“I would strongly urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police. I ask members of the public not to approach him but to call police immediately.

“Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in Mr Ralph’s murder in any way will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender.”

