Valencian Town of Benicarlo Records 6 Outbreaks in Two Days

VALENCIAN town of Benicarlo records 6 outbreaks of COVID-19 in the space of just two days.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health and Public Health reported a new outbreak in the town, that had infected twelve people. The outbreak has been linked to work activities.

This outbreak come after Tuesday saw six outbreaks reported, four of a social origin and 2 again work related. These outbreaks had infected 37 people.

Spain and the rest of the world are seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases and people are encouraged to stay safe over festive period. These new cases bring the town’s rate to over 800 people infected per 100,000.

