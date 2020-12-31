British Couple in their 80’s Rescued from Ravine in Mazarron

A BRITISH couple in their 80’s were rescued from a ravine in the Barranco de Los Algezares in Mazarron.

The couple contacted 112 at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when they were unable to walk any further, but were unable to give a precise location. The couple could only describe the area they were in and coordinates could not be obtained by WhatsApp.

The Mazarrón Civil Protection volunteers assembled and set out to find the couple. The couple’s car was found first and then a reconnaissance flight began searching the area.

Luckily for the couple the 7 volunteers were able to locate them and bring them to safety with the help of the Environmental Agent, CECOPAL and 112.

