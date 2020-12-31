UNIVERSAL ORLANDO reaches capacity in only 10 minutes as US COVID-19 cases soar.

Florida has seen over 1.3 million people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, but that has not deterred people making the most of the festive period, and heading to the Universal Orlando Resort theme park.

Wednesday saw the theme park reach capacity in only 10 minutes from the 8 am opening time. Tuesday also saw the park packed, and visitors were turned away shortly after opening time.

Universal Orlando has been encouraging visitors to make use of the app that allows guests to follow the waiting times for the different rides in the park. Visitors have been waiting hours to enter the park and have also endured long queues for attractions such as Universal’s King Kong.

The Florida Governor has been said to be reluctant to place coronavirus restrictions even as the number of cases grows rapidly.

