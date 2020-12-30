NIGHTINGALE HOSPITAL in Harrogate is said to be ‘Ready to Take Patients’ although concerns have been raised over staffing.

The coronavirus pandemic is growing and the new strain is beginning to hit in different ways to those previously experienced, as family outbreaks are being seen in the UK and in hospitals. Before Christmas NHS England had told NHS trusts to get ready to utilise the seven Nightingale hospitals that were built previously.

-- Advertisement --



The hospitals have never been fully utilised and there were many questions raised over how the hospitals could be staff when existing hospitals are already struggling.

According to a NHS North East and Yorkshire spokesperson the 500 bed Nightingale Hospital at the Harrogate Convention Centre is ready to take patients. They said, “The Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate has been running a clinical imaging service since June with more than 3,000 patients receiving a diagnostic test or CT scan, and can take patients if required.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate is ‘Ready to Take Patients’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.