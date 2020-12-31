Teens Attacked in New Year’s Eve Home Invasion

TWO TEENS were attacked with a knife and hammer in a New Year’s Eve home invasion, in Castle Hill, Sydney.

The two teenagers aged seventeen and eighteen, that have not been named were horrifically attacked by seven men on New Year’s Eve. The group entered the house armed with a knife, gun, a hammer and even an axe.

Emergency services were call to Purser Avenue, in north-west Sydney at 1 am, where one teen has been stabbed multiple times in the stomach. The 17 year-old had been hit around the head by one of the gang using a hammer. Both teens were transferred to Westmead Hospital for treatment, but their status is not currently known.

The house was ransacked and the group took the teens mobile phones before fleeing the scene of the incident by car. Police are looking for seven suspects after the horrific attacks in the home invasion.

